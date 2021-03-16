Advertisement

Grayson County Tax Office still processing mid-February payments

Due to COVID-19, more people started mailing payments causing an overload.
By Meredith McCown
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A month behind, the Grayson County Tax Office is still posting property tax payments from mid-February.

But Tax Assessor-Collector Bruce Stidham says they’ve had a backlog since December.

Because of COVID-19, more people started mailing payments, causing a mail overload at the tax office.

Plus, their office closed for four days during the winter storm, setting them back even more when they were already behind.

“It’s been a trying time for us,” Stidham said.

It started back in December when property tax statements went out and the mail started piling up.

“People were not wanting to get out and stand in line and try to social distance,” Stidham said.

He said the mail nearly quadrupled from previous years.

“We realized very, very quickly that the volume of mail was extremely high. More so than it is in past years,” Stidham said.

On any given day, they’d have 10 to 12 trays each with up to 300 envelopes.

At the peak, they had 24. That’s more than 7,000 payments that were waiting to be processed.

Every envelope has to be opened, and the payment scanned and verified. Then the employee types in the account number and posts the payment.

Each one is done by hand.

“But you can only do so much and then answer the phones as well, when people were calling and asking, did you get my payment,” Stidham said.

Customers have been calling off the hook after getting delinquent notifications, even when they paid on time.

Stidham said if your mail was postmarked on time, you won’t be charged a penalty or interest fees.

Nine employees have been working late every night plus Saturdays for the past month and a half just to get caught up.

Now they’re down to three trays with payments still from early February.

But Stidham said that’s good news.

“Because we have a grip, we can see the end of the tunnel. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel on that,” he said.

To put this in perspective, Stidham said there are around 110,000 accounts total.

Some payments are brought in-person, mailed or paid online, a system he said is also backed up, since payments don’t automatically post to the account.

He expects it to take another couple weeks to get caught up.

