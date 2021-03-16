Advertisement

Moderna begins vaccine study in children younger than 12

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna announced Tuesday it is beginning a study of its COVID-19 vaccine in children younger than 12 — one that will include babies as young as 6 months.

The announcement comes exactly a year after the first adult received a test dose of the shot, created at the National Institutes of Health. It’s now being used across the U.S. and in multiple other countries.

Moderna also has tested the vaccine in 12- to 17-year-olds but hasn’t yet released the findings. The study in younger children will be more complex, because researcher need to determine whether to us smaller doses than in adults and adolescents.

The study aims to eventually enroll about 6,750 children in the U.S. and Canada. That’s after a phase-in portion to determine the best dose to test in children age 2 and older and the right dose in those younger than 2.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens got together in Bryan County on Sunday to hear from a cockfighting farmer after a major...
Cockfighting farmer speaks to dozens following major Bryan County bust
Charles Zoph of Collinsville, Texas was arrested today in Illinois by the Great Lakes Regional...
Collinsville man arrested for child pornography
A 7-year-old girl is covered in gashes and stitches after being attacked by a pack of dogs this...
7-year-old Bennington girl attacked by pack of dogs
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop
A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in...
Austin and Travis County win in court

Latest News

Blood clot concerns trigger pause in AstraZeneca vaccinations
EU drug agency: No indication AstraZeneca shot caused clots
The Israel Antiquities Authority displays newly discovered Dead Sea Scroll fragments at the...
Israeli experts announce discovery of more Dead Sea Scrolls
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June...
Britain’s Prince Philip returns home after treatment
Do you bank with Wells Fargo? You'll likely get your stimulus payment on Wednesday.
Stimulus payments won’t hit some bank accounts until Wednesday
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.