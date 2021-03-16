Advertisement

Oklahoma extends invitation to NRA for state relocation

NRA national rifle association
NRA national rifle association(WHSV)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Shortly after the National Rifle Association filed for bankruptcy protection in February, they announced their plans to relocate to Texas.

The Oklahoma House of Representatives, as of Monday, have adopted a resolution encouraging the NRA to relocate its headquarters to Oklahoma.

Oklahoma has made headway in recent months as they have presented new legislations that has declared Oklahoma as a second amendment sanctuary state as well as proposed a bill that would allow school faculty to carry handguns on campus.

No final decision has been made by the NRA at this time.

