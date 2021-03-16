Advertisement

Oklahoma Health Care Authority to increase coverage for opioid treatment programs

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - The OHCA is the first Medicaid agency in the nation to receive federal approval to provide Medicaid coverage and reimbursement for all FDA-approved medication-assisted treatment (MAT) prescriptions through opioid treatment programs and office-based opioid treatment settings.

This measure will increase access to care for opioid disorder treatment services for SoonerCare members.

OHCA is collaborating with the Oklahoma Department of Mental health and Substance Abuse Services to focus on increasing access to MAT in an effort combat opioid abuse, overdose-related deaths and other unmet needs for those suffering from opioid related illnesses in Oklahoma.

According to OHCA CEO, Kevin Corbett, MAT is an evidence-based practice using methadone, naltrexone, buprenorphine and other forms of MAT approved or licensed by the FDA for opioid use disorder treatment.

The treatments will coincide with reigourless counseling and behavioral therapy.

To learn more about these services, visit https://oklahoma.gov/ohca.html.

