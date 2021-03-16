Oklahoma woman worried man who tried to kill her could be set free following criminal appeals court ruling

(KXII) - Native American tribes are applying a recent Supreme Court ruling to cases that deal with their own members.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled last week that the Chickasaw and Cherokee reservations were never dis-established. So major crimes committed by and against members of the Chickasaw and Cherokee nations within the boundaries of reservations must be tried in federal or tribal courts.

Depending on the charge, major crimes such as murder, arson and rape would be up in federal court, smaller crimes could be tried by tribal courts.

The Supreme Court last year ruled Oklahoma prosecutors lack jurisdiction for crimes on tribal reservations in which the defendants or victims are tribal citizens.

There’s still 20 days before the ruling in the case of ‘Shaun Bosse v Oklahoma’ to take legal effect but could likely overturn hundreds--possibly thousands--of cases and convictions across the state.

Malina Villicana, a native Cherokee and Apache, is worried her ex-boyfriend, Russell Neasbitt, who’s native Choctaw, could soon walk free since he was arrested by Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies after shooting her twice.

Once through the back of her neck, taking off part of her skull and through her shoulders.

“He broke my neck in two places,” Villicana said. “The relationship was rocky, I got several threatening messages. I didn’t have money to get a protective order, and 17 days later I was shot.”

Neasbitt shot Villicana in 2012 and was sentenced to 18 years in Marshall County Court for shooting with intent to kill.

Villicana said to this day she has headaches constantly and got bb-gun remnants in her head and stomach.

“They put some stuff on me to keep me from bleeding and put me in the chopper,” Villicana said. “They told me not to move my head or neck or anything because he broke my neck in two places. Took part of my skull back here, blew muscles out of my shoulders.”

Villicana was in the hospital for 10 days, now with the ruling by the court of criminal appeals coming down potentially putting the case of man that tried to kill her in the balance she said her “mental roller coaster has intensified 100 fold.”

“I feel violated, I feel discriminated against because of the negligence of all three of them, the state, the federal government and the Indian territories,” Villicana said. “If they had had their stuff together like they should have I wouldn’t be going through this.”

Villicana called Nesbitt “a very vindictive man” and says she lives in fear to this day.

“I can’t have a relationship with a man because I’m terrified, I can’t associate with people because I’m terrified,” Villicana said. “I can’t even sit in my home without thinking someone’s going to shoot me. If I see someone out and about even from the back my body shakes and I start to panic attack.”

Villicana said Neasbitt is due in court again soon and she’s calling on the state to keep his sentence in place.

