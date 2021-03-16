Advertisement

Overnight Storms, a few may be Severe

Sunny and windy for Wed-Thu
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Weather Alert overnight for the potential of severe weather. Hail presents the greatest threat followed by damaging winds; tornadoes are possible but the odds for a tornado within 25 miles of any one point are just 5%.

Gusty southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph will continue overnight, feeding in a respectable supply of moisture, this changes to a dry westerly wind Wednesday morning as rain chances exit the region.

Two players for our overnight storm machine, a big upper low steadily tracking eastward, and a cold front punching southward from central Oklahoma. These two features will provide strong lifting. The systems mesh in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday where we have our highest risk for rain and severe weather.

Futurecast shows the cold front passing during the day, dry air ahead of the front cuts off the rain chance by breakfast time followed by a gush of cooler air late in the day as front passes.

Gusty winds can be expected in a dry and cooler air mass Wed-Thu before sunshine and gentler breezes bless us with nice weather (but chilly mornings) Friday and Saturday.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy

Thursday: Sunny, windy, cooler

Friday: Sunny skies, nice!

Saturday:  Mostly sunny

Sunday: Partly cloudy and windy

Monday: 50% Thunderstorms, very windy

Tuesday: 50% Thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

