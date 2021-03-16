Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 2 held in shooting at Boise State University

The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a...
The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting in the vicinity of Jade Hall, which is a student housing building.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho say they’re holding two suspects in a fatal shooting near a Boise State University student housing complex.

Police tweeted that officers responded to a call about shots fired at around 11:30 Monday night.

They found a victim who was taken to a hospital and died.

Officers also searched the surrounding area and took two suspects into custody.

The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting in the vicinity of Jade Hall, which is a student housing building.

A second alert urged people to shelter in place. An all-clear message was sent less than an hour after the initial alert.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old girl is covered in gashes and stitches after being attacked by a pack of dogs this...
7-year-old Bennington girl attacked by pack of dogs
Dozens got together in Bryan County on Sunday to hear from a cockfighting farmer after a major...
Cockfighting farmer speaks to dozens following major Bryan County bust
Charles Zoph of Collinsville, Texas was arrested today in Illinois by the Great Lakes Regional...
Collinsville man arrested for child pornography
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop
Milina Villicana, a native Cherokee and Apache, is worried her ex-boyfriend, Russell Neasbitt,...
Oklahoma woman worried man who tried to kill her could be set free following criminal appeals court ruling

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
In Pennsylvania, Biden to highlight aid to small businesses
On Monday, agents arrested Laura Rose Carroll, 50, and her 17-year-old daughter on multiple...
Assistant principal accused in homecoming court vote fraud in Fla.
Doctors report a Florida woman, recently vaccinated, appears to have passed her Covid...
Mother passes along COVID vaccine antibodies to baby
ODOC to administer vaccines
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections to resume inmate visitations
A train carrying construction equipment blocked a Gene Autry road for days. Lifelong resident...
Train blocks Gene Autry road through the weekend