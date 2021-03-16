Advertisement

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections to resume inmate visitations

ODOC to administer vaccines
ODOC to administer vaccines(WITN-TV)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) will resume inmate visitation Thursday, April 1, 2021

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation has been suspended by the department since last fall.

ODOC will continue to follow CDC and Oklahoma State Department of Health guidelines in an effort to prioritize the the safety of inmates and staff. Visitations will be offered multiple days a week, limited to two hours and structured to accommodate social distancing.

Visitation will be open to all approved visitors who must abide by the following rules as well as any other rules posted:

  • Upon arrival at the appointed time, visitors should call the facility’s main number. Staff will provide instructions and notification when it is time to enter the facility. Visitors must remain in their vehicles until notified to enter
  • Visitors must wear a facemask provided by the facility while on facility grounds
  • Visitors must complete a health-screening questionnaire and have their temperature measured before entering visitation rooms
  • Visitors presenting COVID-19 symptoms will be required to leave facility grounds
  • Visitors must maintain at least six feet for social distancing at all times

ODOC will cease visitation if the state encounters a significant increase in COVID-19 cases or if the health or safety of staff or inmates is jeopardized.

More information on how to schedule a visit can be found here.

