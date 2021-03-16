Train blocks Gene Autry road through the weekend

GENE AUTRY, Okla. (KXII) - A train carrying construction equipment blocked a Gene Autry road for days. Lifelong resident Lyndal Wates has cattle on the other side of the track. He said the train blocking the road made it impossible to feed them.

“Early Saturday morning I tried to get down there and feed the cows,” Wates said. “I can’t get down there, no way. And this is the only way I can get down there. And I need to get down there with a tractor too.”

Wates said the only way he could take care of his livestock is by hauling 50 pound bags of feed either under or over the track, and up the hill to his land.

“That’s the only way I could have done it, but I couldn’t do it,” Wates said. “My knees are bad and my back is bad.”

Wates said he didn’t want to risk hurting himself climbing around the train equipment, but he’s seen other people do it.

“They just have to crawl across or underneath that train is what they have to do,” Wates said. “Get somebody to put a vehicle on this side over here.”

Wates said this wasn’t the first time a train got stuck on Redwing Road.

“It happened once last year,” Wates said. “They got numbers on the track so that you can call. I went over at that other crossing and I got a number, a 1800 number and tried to call them.”

But Wates said he didn’t get any help from calling.

“Don’t nobody know nothing,” Wates said. “Why it happened or nothing else. They don’t even wanna talk to you. Some of them have been pretty arrogant about it when I asked them about it.”

Wates said he just wants to know why they have to park the train right in front of the only way out.

“Don’t make good sense, when they could break the train in two or back it back down the track off the roadway,” Wates said. “They know its a public road. A county road.”

After the train finally moved Monday afternoon, Wates said his first step is to bring his tractor and feed the cows, because who knows how long he’ll have until it happens again.

“Hope it don’t happen no time soon anyway,” Wates said.

The Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Company released a statement Monday night that said “We currently have a tie gang performing maintenance in that area, and they are using the train to haul equipment for the work. On Friday evening, the train was parked north of Gene Autry in preparation for this week’s maintenance, which resumed this afternoon thereby moving the train. Our Operations team is reviewing options for this location to mitigate future disruptions. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

