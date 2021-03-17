Bells duo sign NLI’s

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - Two Bells student-athletes decided to continue their athletic careers. Alexis Tanguma will make the trip to Gainesville to play softball at N.C.T.C.

Jaiden Tocquigny will further her volleyball career at Austin College. Both are looking forward to what’s next.

“I watched some of the practices. I just loved the atmosphere,” said Tocquigny. “I fell in love with the team, and the coaching staff. It’s like one big family, and I just want to be a part of that.”

“One thing that’s important to me is family. I have known these coaches since I was 8,” said Tanguma. “To go somewhere that is just family oriented, and just really fun to go, and it’s a great atmosphere to play at.”

