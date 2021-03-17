Advertisement

Hazmat team called to aid Sherman transformer fire

Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Firefighters say it started behind the First United Bank Building in the 2000 block of Texoma Parkway near Grand Avenue Tuesday evening.

They say the transformer is older, and carried about 70 gallons of toxic chemicals, known as PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenals.

A hazmat team with Oncore was called to aid firefighters.

Officials say the transformer supplies the electricity, and say everyone inside the building at the time was able to safely evacuate.

Sherman firefighters stayed in the area to monitor the situation.

Nobody was hurt, and there is no damage to the bank building.

