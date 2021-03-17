Lone Grove man charged with 3 counts of child sexual abuse

Lone Grove, Okla. (KXII) - 52-year-old Joe Lee Christian was summoned to the courthouse instead of arrested for his first hearing on Friday.

Carter County District Attorney Craig Ladd said because of the circumstances-where a follow-up investigation was necessary and the suspect was cooperative-it wasn’t out of the ordinary for the defendant to be asked to turn himself in.

Court documents stated Christian had three female victims, two were 6 years old and one was 7.

On Friday, Christian was ordered to stay away from them and all children under the age of 18.

Court records also show his bond was set at $12,500.

In a separate case in October, Dale Kroth was charged with two counts of child sexual abuse, and not given bond at all.

In November, Michael Alford was accused of one count of child sexual abuse, and was given a bond of $40,000.

Court records show Christian paid the $12,500 in cash to post bond and is awaiting his next court date out of jail.

KXII called the judge to ask why the bond was set so low, and was told he was not in the courthouse at the time.

