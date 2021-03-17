Advertisement

Traffic signal active on 1417 in Sherman

A new traffic light has gone up along a major Texoma roadway, and law enforcement is warning drivers in the area to slow down and be aware of this change.
By Nina Quatrino
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new traffic light has gone up along a major Texoma roadway, and law enforcement is warning drivers in the area to slow down and be aware of this change.

“This is a high traveled area, people use this to get from the west side of Sherman to HWY 75” said Sgt. Brett Smith with the Sherman Police Department.

The Police Department wants drivers to be aware of the changes in traffic along 1417.

“Historically, there were no stops between here and HWY 75, but with this light here, people need to be aware and be prepared to stop’ Sgt. Mullen said.

Tuesday, the signal light at the intersection of FM 1417and OB Groner road turned on.

For some drivers, this means a slower commute.

“It’s going to regulate the flow of traffic, obviously with the high school traffic in the morning and people trying to get out at night, this will allow traffic to regulate more smoothly,” Mullen

Those who live in the area say they’re happy about the change.

“We needed it here, because it’s a pretty dangerous intersection right now.. especially since the traffic has grown so much, and they’re building new homes all over the area” said William O’Donal.

William O’Donal has lived off OB Groner road for five years.

He says he’s seen plenty of cars speed through the intersection, making it very difficult to get in and out safely.

“Seems like they’re always in a hurry, trying to get to HW 75 or wherever. I’m very glad to see the light up, and we’ll ( cue) see how it goes” said O’Donal.

