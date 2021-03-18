Bell stolen from Atoka cemetery

Advertisement

Atoka Cemetery Bell Stolen
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - A bell was stolen from Wardville Cemetery in Atoka last week.

The bell was donated to the cemetery by a local family and has been on display since 2006.

The bell is sentimental to the Wardville Methodist Church as it started the turn of the last century for the church and their members.

Church members, officials and townspeople claim that the thieves have stolen a piece of their community’s heritage and history while simultaneously disrespected all those laid to rest on the cemetery grounds.

The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft and asks anyone with information to contact their office at (580) 889-2221.

