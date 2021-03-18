Advertisement

Ada man arrested on child porn charges

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation arrested 28-year-old Michael John Gray on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.

State officials received a tip that Gray uploaded and shared child pornography with other online users. Ada police and OSBI agents served a search warrant at Gray’s home Wednesday, where he was apprehended.

Gray faces multiple charges, including possession and distribution of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

If you have any information regarding a child that you suspect to is being sexually exploited, you are urged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.

