Callison Ranch Beef and Farm Girl debut fresh market, boutique

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Callison Ranch Market had a soft opening on Thursday, and the market isn’t just a place to by fresh beef. Owner Nikki Callison said she’s worked for the past few years to make it a Southern Oklahoma road trip destination and a place for customers to learn who’s raising the food on their plates.

“We’ve been selling our beef direct to consumers for about two and a half years,” Callison said. “Last fall we realized that so many people wanted to drive down from Oklahoma City or up from the Dallas area to get their beef right from the ranch. And so that’s when we said we really need a market here.”

Victor Soto drove from Grand Prairie Thursday morning to buy two cow heads.

“The friendliness of talking to Nikki of course, and then seeing the pictures of the ranch you know, it made it worth the drive,” Soto said.

Callison posts about ranch life, product updates on her Instagram and Facebook pages.

“A lot of people wanted to get their beef right from us,” Callison said. “They were able to find us via our social media channels.”

She said the Farm Girl Boutique, which shares the store with Callison Ranch Beef, had a similar experience.

“It was a perfect match for her and I to put in a business here together,” Callison said.

Callison said coming right to the ranch to buy makes for an experience more personal than just driving to the supermarket.

“They know exactly where their beef comes from and how it was raised,” Callison said. “And they’re also supporting two small businesses at one time, so we think that’s really special.”

Soto agreed.

“What I got, you know the cow heads, the price, and you think about it if you come to the ranch to buy, it’s gonna be fresh,” Soto said. “It cant get fresher than that.”

The market and boutique is open from 10 to 6, Monday through Saturday. The market’s grand opening is scheduled for April 16th.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

