SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Former Gainesville Leopards and East Central Tigers standout David Moore has agreed to a deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Moore leaves Seattle after starting his career as a 7th round pick of the Seahawks in 2017. He had 35 catches for 417 yards and six touchdowns last year.

Moore’s deal is worth $4.75 million over two years.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.