Highway 69/75 traffic caused by Red River bridge construction

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Road work at the U.S. Highway 69/75 bridge has traffic backed up for miles this week. How long drivers can expect delays when crossing the border at the Red River.

If you’ve driven northbound or southbound 69/75 this week, you’ve probably sat in miles of traffic at the Red River bridge.

Road work began a month ago, and drivers are beginning to see backed up traffic for miles this week.

“We’re seeing the bottlenecking traffic right now because the contractor is placing a concrete barrier on those bridges,” said Tim McAlavy, Public Information Officer for the TxDOT Paris district.

Crews are also out preparing for lane shifts by restriping two lanes both northbound and southbound.

“There’s still two lanes of travel across both bridges, but we have to basically inconvenience the traffic so we can set this protective concrete safety barrier,” said McAlavy.

McAlavy says this maintenance project costs over $1.3 million, and is weather permitting.

“The objective is to upgrade and the existing bridge railing on both bridges and the approaches to the bridges. It’s routine maintenance, there’s no problem with the existing rails. We simply had money in our maintenance budget right now,” said McAlavy.

Drivers should prepare for traffic delays from now through the project’s completion which is expected to be by late October.

McAlavy says construction shouldn’t cause too much of a delay in your commute, but if you get stuck in a jam alternate ways to get across the river are State Highway 91 over the Denison Dam, and Carpenters Bluff Bridge east of Denison.

TxDOT reminds drivers to slow down and be patient.

