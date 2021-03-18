City to sell 15 acres near Sherman HS for development

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An empty patch of land in front of the new Sherman High school might start looking more green, as in more money for the city.

The City of Sherman could be seeing millions of dollars in revenue after announcing an extra fifteen acres of land, up for sale.

“It has grown a lot, it’s grown a bunch” said Grayson County Native Kristian Joyner.

It’s no surprise that Sherman’s infrastructure is growing, with a majority of the developments along FM 1417.

Like the billion dollar development, ‘Bell Air Village’ featuring a one-of-a-kind lagoon.

“When you look at it now, you see wheat fields, you don’t see a whole lot of development besides from the high school right now,” said Sherman City Spokesman Nate Strauch. “But when you look at that same spot in five years from now, you’re talking about a completely different look.”

At the new Sherman high school, students are already attending class in person.

“Once we narrowed in on the final location there, we knew that they had a little bit more land that we needed and that ended up being about 15 acres, so that land went back to the city” Strauch said.

The city is now selling the extra land, hoping to bring in millions.

“We think there’s a lot of potential for that corner, but it will ultimately be up to the private sector to make bids on what will be the best fit” Strauch said.

Strauch says he thinks a gas station, or fast food restaurant would be a good fit for that corner, and for Grayson County native Kristian Joyner, this is a dream come true.

“I work really close, I live really close, so it helps a lot that it’s all coming in” said Joyner.

She hopes the plot of land will be put to good use.

“Maybe like a strip mall? Or a Raising Canes, we have to drive to Dallas or Plano to get that,” Joyner said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.