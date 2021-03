TABC names all-region boys basketball team

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several Texoma area boys basketball players were named all-region by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

Class 4A

Van Alstyne - JJ Boling

Paris - Jaelyn Lee

Class 3A

Callisburg - Landon Condiff

Bells - Tanner Carter

Whitewright - Aaron Pitt

Chisum - Keaston Lawrence

Class 2A

Lindsay - Caleb McKinney

Celeste - Damon Crook

Class 1A

Ector - Kyrin Burch

