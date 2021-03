TABC names all-region girls basketball team

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several Texoma area girls basketball players were named all-region by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

Class 3A

Gunter - Sarah Putnicki and Alyssa Tarpley

Pottsboro - Hadley Williams and Hannah Fellinger

Bells - Cheznie Hale

Whitewright - Kayanna Cox.

Prairiland - Hannah Murdock

Class 2A

Muenster - Annie Anderle, Jada Binder, Martie McCoy and Sarah Monday

Class 1A

Dodd City - Dani Baccus, Journie Hilliard, Rion Baccus, Tori Dotson and Kylee Graves

