Two indicted for capital murder in Sherman man’s death

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Two men have been indicted in Grayson County this week on capital murder charges in the death of a Sherman man last year.

Both Kevin Shilling and Roderick Howard, both of Sherman, are now charged with the murder of Blake McCoy.

McCoy went missing last December and was found dead days later.

Both suspects are being held in the Grayson County Jail as they await their next court appearance.

