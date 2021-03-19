Advertisement

Bonham’s Mallory signs with Austin College

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Bonham baseball star Trystan Mallory signed his letter of intent to play at Austin College. Mallory has been a big part in the success over the last few years, and says he plans to represent his community well.

“I just want to get on campus and be the best that I can be,” said Mallory. “Be the best teammate, try to represent Bonham and Austin College as best as I can.”

