Chickasaw Nation offering COVID-19 vaccines to general public

The Chickasaw Nation is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to the general public.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Chickasaw Nation is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to the general public.

Chickasaw Nation Chief Medical Officer John Kruger said no tribal citizenship is required.

Doctor Krueger said people can get a shot by making an appointment online for a drive-thru vaccine.

“We aim to please. We are looking forward to seeing everybody there and we try to make it a human and an efficient experience for everybody going through that process,” said Dr. Kruger.

Recipients must be 18 years or older for the Moderna vaccine available at the Tishomingo Chickasaw Health Clinic, and 16 years or older for the Pfizer available at the Ardmore, Ada and Purcell health Clinics.

