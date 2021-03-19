Advertisement

Denison church displays memorial for local COVID-19 deaths

What the church plans to do with the crosses next month.
By Emily Tabar
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A Denison church has a memorial on their lawn for local lives lost to COVID-19. How they hope to give comfort to grieving families.

294 crosses are lined up outside Waples Memorial United Methodist Church honoring those in Grayson county who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

“They’re not numbers but they’re people who’ve been lost to COVID,” said Reverend Justin Miller, pastor of Waples Memorial United Methodist Church in Denison.

Miller says he was inspired by his previous church to make this memorial.

He says thankfully they didn’t lose any church members to COVID, but many of them lost friends and family members and even battled the virus themselves.

“We love our community and think about our community. And we’re in prayer every single day for our community especially those who are dealing with COVID,” said Miller.

Church members built and painted each cross. They started out with 250 crosses, but as the numbers rose they added more.

They went up at the start of Lent, and the church plans to take them down after Easter.

“What we’ll probably do is invite those have had a family member affected by death of COVID that they’re invited to come and take a cross back to their home so that they can honor them at their home as well,” said Miller.

Miller says it’s their way to show their support for the community.

“A reminder for us that just here in Grayson county and Denison and Sherman alike is that we lost many people to COVID, and it’s not just something that it’s over right now but it’s continuing. And we want to keep our minds on that and keep protecting each other,” said Miller.

The number of COVID deaths in Grayson County has since climbed to 348.

