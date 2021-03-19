Denison unveils Music on Main lineup for 2021
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Beginning May 28, Main Street Denison will play host to an outdoor concert every Friday night through July.
Each event will include local and out-of-town vendors as well as local restaurants offering curbside foods and drinks. Happy hour begins at 6:30pm with each concert starting roughly around 7:30pm.
Here’s a list of everyone scheduled to perform and the days that you can expect to catch them:
- May 28 - Morrison Sisters (featuring Emmaline Hill)
- June 4 - Vandoliers (featuring Jared Mitchell Band)
- June 11 - Rick Trevino (featuring Daniel Sampley)
- June 18 - Coby Weir and the Band of the Lost (featuring Grateful Fred)
- June 25 - Bailey Rae (featuring Charlie and Mo)
- July 2 - Local Legends featuring Greg Guymon, Sawyer Guymon & Friends (with Shawnda Rains Studio)
- July 9 - The Steel Woods (featuring Colt G and Ramblin’ Fever)
- July 16 - Bellamy Brothers (featuring Connor Harris)
- July 23 - Jon Cristopher Davis and Jess McAvoy
- July 30 - Johnny Cooper and Cody Shaw & the Rhythm Boys
The concerts are free and for all ages. For latest updates, local information and band bios visit www.facebook.com/denisonlive.
