Denison unveils Music on Main lineup for 2021

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Beginning May 28, Main Street Denison will play host to an outdoor concert every Friday night through July.

Each event will include local and out-of-town vendors as well as local restaurants offering curbside foods and drinks. Happy hour begins at 6:30pm with each concert starting roughly around 7:30pm.

Here’s a list of everyone scheduled to perform and the days that you can expect to catch them:

May 28 - Morrison Sisters (featuring Emmaline Hill)

June 4 - Vandoliers (featuring Jared Mitchell Band)

June 11 - Rick Trevino (featuring Daniel Sampley)

June 18 - Coby Weir and the Band of the Lost (featuring Grateful Fred)

June 25 - Bailey Rae (featuring Charlie and Mo)

July 2 - Local Legends featuring Greg Guymon, Sawyer Guymon & Friends (with Shawnda Rains Studio)

July 9 - The Steel Woods (featuring Colt G and Ramblin’ Fever)

July 16 - Bellamy Brothers (featuring Connor Harris)

July 23 - Jon Cristopher Davis and Jess McAvoy

July 30 - Johnny Cooper and Cody Shaw & the Rhythm Boys

The concerts are free and for all ages. For latest updates, local information and band bios visit www.facebook.com/denisonlive.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.