Denison unveils Music on Main lineup for 2021

Beginning May 28, Main Street Denison will play host to an outdoor concert every Friday night.
Beginning May 28, Main Street Denison will play host to an outdoor concert every Friday night.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Beginning May 28, Main Street Denison will play host to an outdoor concert every Friday night through July.

Each event will include local and out-of-town vendors as well as local restaurants offering curbside foods and drinks. Happy hour begins at 6:30pm with each concert starting roughly around 7:30pm.

Here’s a list of everyone scheduled to perform and the days that you can expect to catch them:

  • May 28 - Morrison Sisters (featuring Emmaline Hill)
  • June 4 - Vandoliers (featuring Jared Mitchell Band)
  • June 11 - Rick Trevino (featuring Daniel Sampley)
  • June 18 - Coby Weir and the Band of the Lost (featuring Grateful Fred)
  • June 25 - Bailey Rae (featuring Charlie and Mo)
  • July 2 - Local Legends featuring Greg Guymon, Sawyer Guymon & Friends (with Shawnda Rains Studio)
  • July 9 - The Steel Woods (featuring Colt G and Ramblin’ Fever)
  • July 16 - Bellamy Brothers (featuring Connor Harris)
  • July 23 - Jon Cristopher Davis and Jess McAvoy
  • July 30 - Johnny Cooper and Cody Shaw & the Rhythm Boys

The concerts are free and for all ages. For latest updates, local information and band bios visit www.facebook.com/denisonlive.

