Dickson police investigating abduction of 12-year-old

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Dickson police are investigating the attempted abduction of a 12 year old girl who escaped her abductor on Wednesday.

“She’s gonna need counseling and I think my other two children are gonna need counseling too,” father Wesley Jordan said.

It’s been 48 hours since he came home to find his daughter missing.

First he looked outside because she loved the outdoors, but was supposed to stay in the house if her parents weren’t home.

He called his wife Paulisha, who called 911 and drove home to start looking for her.

“I found my daughter in a person’s yard,” Paulisha said. “She was wet and dirty and scared and crying. This man had pulled over and snatched her. Right up in broad daylight right out of our front yard.”

Dickson police responded to the call, and are still investigating.

“All she can really tell us is that it was a man,” Paulisha said. “He had blue eyes.. A black long sleeve shirt black pants. The vehicle was some sort of SUV type, and it was dark in color, like maybe dark blue or black.”

Wesley said it’s different around the house now.

“She’s sleeping in our bed, she’s having a hard time going outside,” Wesley said. “She doesn’t want to be left alone.”

So far no witnesses have come forward,  and that’s why Paulisha said her family is investing in a security system.

“If we would have had some surveillance outside we probably would have had the make, model of the vehicle and possibly even a license plate,” Paulisha said.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 223-6014 or the Dickson Police Department at (580) 223-0544.

