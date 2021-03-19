A Gorgeous Saturday Afternoon !!!

Today plan light southeast breezes 5 -15 mph, blue clear skies, and highs near 66. Sunday we continue mostly sunny and warmer with highs near 70, as south winds increase blowing 20-30 mph.

Overnight into Monday, our winds continue to increase full of returning gulf moisture, gusting up to 35 mph. Skies will be cloudy all day as an upper air disturbance approaches with our first round of showers and storms during midday starting around 10 am and continuing through 3 pm. Then Monday evening around 5 pm the second round of stronger storms arrives, triggered by the pacific dry line front moving from west to east. Afternoon Highs Monday will rain-cooled near 63.

Water vapor imagery shows the large upper low along the west coast, our next rainmaker, arriving Monday. Precipitation totals for Monday should run one-half to one inch. Severe weather is unlikely given marginal moisture and cool temperatures but some soaking rain is certainly possible.

Tuesday in the wake of the passing disturbance our skies return to mostly sunny as dry air filters in helping afternoon temperatures to jump to near 70.

The Wednesday a second weaker but colder disturbance brings a chance of showers and rain. Afternoon Highs Wednesday will struggle to reach the upper 50s.

Thursday morning will start off cold with morning lows near 40. And, again in the wake of this disturbance more dry air so by Friday afternoon temps will be reaching into the low 70s.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Sunny skies

Sunday: Sunny morning, partly cloudy afternoon, windy

Monday: 80% rain or thunderstorms, no severe

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Wednesday: 40% Showers

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Friday: Partly cloudy

Tom Hale

Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority