Gainesville businesses provide free roof for woman scammed out of $7,000

WOODBINE, Texas (KXII) - A Cooke County woman has a brand new roof over her head after she was scammed out of $7,000 by a man who said he would fix it.

Three Gainesville businesses heard her story and decided to help.

Springtree Restoration and D&H Roofing worked on Friday to put a brand new roof on Linda Jones’ home.

For her, not only restoring shelter, but faith in humanity.

“Nice stuff just doesn’t seem to happen anymore,” Jones said.

But for her, it did.

The 69-year-old widow has lived in her home in Woodbine for more than four decades.

The majority spent with her husband, Perry.

“He was an amazing man. Marine Corps veteran was sprayed with Agent Orange and fought cancer, diabetes, everything you can imagine,” Jones said.

He died nine years ago.

“And he was the one that did everything. And I let him,” Jones said.

So in 2019, she had to handle it when she needed a new roof due to hail and wind damage.

A man claiming to be a Denton County contractor gave her an estimate totaling $7,000.

He asked for the money up front, so she gave him her insurance check.

“But I was certainly ripped off,” Jones said.

Month after month, excuse after excuse, nothing happened.

Now it’s been about two and a half years.

“And he said they filed bankruptcy. And there was nothing they could do,” Jones said.

Jones is on social security and couldn’t pay again for the job.

That’s where Springtree Restoration Consultant Jodie Sampson came in.

“I was like wait a minute, this isn’t right,” Sampson said.

She met Jones during the inspection and her story touched her heart.

The company partnered with D&H Roofing to fix her roof, and McCoy’s Building Supply donated roof shingles.

In February, Sampson brought Jones the news.

Around $5,300 total for the job, free of charge for Jones.

“This is the highlight. This right here, just being able to do something so amazing for someone,” Sampson said.

“I’m so grateful and I thank God for everything they’re doing,” Jones said.

Springtree Restoration Owner and President of the Roofing Contractors Association of Texas, RCAT, AJ Huckaby encourages people to take extra precautions with storm season quickly approaching.

He provided these tips:

When hiring a roofing contractor, make sure you:

● Interview more than one contractor.

● Hire local and check references.

● Require a written contract and proof of general liability insurance.

● Ask if they are a part of associations like NTRCA, RCAT and the BBB.

● Most importantly, do not provide payment upfront.

Huckaby said leading up to the 2021 Legislative Session, RCAT will look to pass legislation providing consumer protections in this unregulated industry.

