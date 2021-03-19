Gun shops seeing rise in sales after third stimulus check

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With the help of a third stimulus check, Texomans are turning to the gun stores to purchase guns and ammo more than ever.

Co-owner and Managing Partner at Blackbeard Armory and Range, Tap Smith, said he hasn’t seen this many new gun buyers ever and that they continue to see a rise in gun sales since the stimulus checks have hit.

“The first time that someone told me they came in and received their stimulus was when we started noticing an uptake in sales and it’s been really busy this morning.” Smith

Smith said Thursday was the busiest morning that they’ve had in a long time and the reason behind this he thinks is because of the third stimulus check.

“There’s more first time gun buyers than I ever seen before, I mean, there’s been certain times when political events have caused you know people to think more about guns or a lot of new gun buyers come out but this time has just been on fire with I think in January several million more new gun buyers on the market and I think we just continue to see that,” Smith said.

While many gun stores are staying busier than ever, some Texoman’s are spending their checks differently.

“New doors on my front back, hopefully some gardening,” Sherman resident Emma Burkart said.

Burkart said she’s happy about this check coming in as she has been planning on home improvements.

Others like James Ward said he was able to pay off three credit cards with this third stimulus check.

“It was good news you know a lot of people needed it and it came at the right time,” Ward said.

Guillermina Garcia said she was happy about the check as it goes towards her kids and doing fun activities with them like going to the movies or going shopping together.

And like many other Texoman’s Stas Bartkiv is saving up to use when needed.

“It feels good, I mean I don’t really need it as much as probably most people do but I’m still grateful to have it nonetheless. Could have gotten less at least on my part but hey I’m happy I got it at all so. You know I’m going to use it wisely and try not to blow it off,” Bartkiv said.

News 12 Anchor Jen Phillips put out a poll on Twitter how her followers will be using their checks and majority voted for and majority said bills and responsibility while others voted to save it, donate it, or buy extravagant items.

