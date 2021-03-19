Advertisement

Pedestrian fatally struck on Johnston Co. highway

(WDBJ)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT
MILL CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - A Milburn man was struck and killed on a Johnston County highway early Friday morning.

Troopers said a pickup was driving northbound on OK-1/OK-7 southeast of Mill Creek just after 3:30 a.m. when it struck a pedestrian walking in the northbound lane.

Troopers identified the pedestrian as Lane D.S. Farmer, 23.

Farmer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers listed pedestrian in roadway as the cause of the collision and are investigating his condition at the time of the collision.

