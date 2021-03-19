Man arrested after hammer attack in Paris

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man stands accused of assaulting several people with a hammer and other various weapons in Paris Wednesday.

Officers responded to a call in the 100 block of NW 27th St. and, upon arrival, met a woman that displayed obvious signs of injuries.

The victim claimed that Rodrius Morgan had assaulted her with a hammer before fleeing on a bicycle. Police shortly located Morgan in the 2500 block of W. Houston St.

Further investigation revealed that Morgan had assaulted several other individuals with various weapons at that 27th St. location. Some were seriously injured.

Morgan was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.