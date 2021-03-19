Advertisement

Silo, Latta basketball players earn all-state tournament team honors

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT
(KXII) - Two Silo Lady Rebels and a member of the Latta Lady Panthers have earned all-state tournament team honors.

Silo duo consisting of Tiani Ellison and Cassidy Harman were named to The Oklahoman’s all-state tournament team in Class 2A after reaching the state finals.

Latta standout Taryn Batterton was named to the all-state tournament team as well.

