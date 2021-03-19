Van Alstyne’s Searls signs with East Texas Baptist
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Van Alstyne golfer Randall Searls made the decision to continue his golfing days at East Texas Baptist University. Searls played in the regional tournament as a sophomore, and plans to go even farther this year. He says E.T.B.U. checked all the boxes.
“E.T.B.U. turned out the be the best spot for me because spiritually I feel like I can grow in Christ there,” said Searls. “And also their golf program is quite amazing. So I’m really looking forward to it.”
