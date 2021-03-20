Advertisement

Grayson softball continues spotless record deep into season

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson softball team has been on an absolute roll lately, with a 23-0 record this season.

Not only has Grayson kept their record spotless, they are beating teams soundly, including a recent 28-13 win over McLennan. The Lady Vikings are currently ranked fifth in the nation.

“It’s extremely hard to wrap your head around,” infielder Sage Harlow said. “We are working so hard. I love this team. I haven’t known them for very long but just to be able to come in and to have such a great run like this, is a great feeling and gives you a lot of confidence.”

“It’s awesome,” pitcher Dylann Kaderka said. “We have worked so hard on and off the field. To get all these wins is like a bonus point for us.”

“The intensity is here,” infielder Cheyenne Stark said. “Everyone is excited. Everyone wants to be here. There is never a day that we don’t want to be here. We want to get better. We are always grinding and that’s how it is on the field.”

Despite the perfect record, this team believes there is still room for improvement. The Lady Vikings have big goals and that means winning games down the stretch and into the post-season.

“Obviously everyone wants to stay undefeated,” outfielder JT Smith said. “Nobody wants to go 23-0 and lose the next game. Obviously we want to win regionals and make it to the world series, but we are just focused on winning the next game.”

“We obviously had no idea we were going to start the year 23-0,” head coach Mike McBrayer said. “It has been really nice to win the first ones, but our goal is to win the last ones.”

