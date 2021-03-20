SOSU hosts first outdoor intercollegiate rodeo since pandemic

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Southeastern Oklahoma State University rodeo team was able to host their first outdoor event with fans this year after having their season end last March due to COVID.

“I’m just really glad we’re getting to actually have this, it’s finally here,” Southeastern Oklahoma State University Rodeo Coach Christi Braudrick said.

Braudrick said they feel like they are back to normal again after having their season end abruptly last March due to COVID.

“It made, I think this last year made everyone appreciate things a little more and getting to compete and do what you do,” Braudrick said.

Like the NCAA the student-athletes were able to have an extra year of eligibility to compete.

Masters student and Saddle Bronc Rider at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Rowdy Chesser, said it was nice that he was able to come back to compete.

“You know it’s an awesome opportunity, it’s been kinda a rough go with the whole Covid deal, schools have been trying to get trying to find a way to do it and it’s awesome they finally figured out ways to get around it and be able to go,” Chesser said.

The eligibility rollover allowed several SOSU team members to join the roughly 500 competitors and about 16 schools competing.

All the competitions in the fall got moved to the spring causing a busier semester than normal.

“Gonna be life back to normal it’s going to be great,” Bareback rider Dylan Riggins said.

Next weekend the team will travel to Kansas as they have six more events after this.

