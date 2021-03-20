Texas National Guard holds training at North Texas Regional Airport

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Members of the 143rd Infantry regiment of the Texas National Guard held an airborne training exercise Friday at the North Texas Regional Airport.

Around 6:30 the first Texas National Guard soldier did an airborne jump from a C-17 aircraft. These paratroopers were flown up from White Settlement at Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.

On the ground there were opposition forces exercises conducted to simulate an airport seizure in a combat scenario.

The troopers used artificial artillery units and engaged in direct fire during the exercise with more of the soldiers posing as “enemy forces.”

There were roughly 200 soldiers involved in the operation. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies sent out notifications on social media to alert people the exercises would be taking place and that things could get a little loud.

One former paratrooper, Michael Nelson, who served from 1985 to 1988 at the DMZ in Korea, the Philippines Germany and Fort Hood says these Texas National Guard soldiers making the jump land prepared to fight.

“It’s just in your blood if you’re a paratrooper, or any type of military guy,” Nelson said. “It’s just what you live for.”

Nelson said these combat jumps are made anywhere from 500 to 1000 feet in the air.

“By the time the plane opens the door and you’re jumping you’re on the ground within a matter of seconds ready to fight,” Nelson said.

Several dozen people came out to watch the troopers make their jump. Nelson says even now he wishes he was there with them in the sky Friday night.

“It makes me want to jump out there with them as an old man. I miss it one hundred percent,” Nelson said.

The Texas National Guard holds these kinds of trainings at the North Texas Regional Airport roughly every 18 to 24 months.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.