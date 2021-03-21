Denison’s Nugent prepares for NCAA Women’s tournament

When the NCAA Women’s tournament begins, a Texoma native will be taking center stage. Former Denison Lady Jacket Zya Nugent will be leading Stephen F. Austin against Georgia Tech.

This is the first time since 2006 that S.F.A. has made it to the big dance, and Nugent says it’s a feeling unlike any other.

“It’s something that I’ve dreamed of, but it’s just a dream. Now that it came true, it leaves me speechless sometimes,” said Nugent. “When Family and people back home ask me about it, I don’t know how to feel. I think once we play, and stuff, those feelings will be gone.”

Tip off between Stephen F. Austin and Georgia Tech is set for 3:30 on Sunday.

