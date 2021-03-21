Advertisement

Fire causes extensive damage to Sherman storage building

A storage building caught fire Saturday night causing extensive damage to multiple storage units.
Mar. 20, 2021
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A storage building caught fire Saturday night causing extensive damage to multiple storage units.

It happened at Premiere Storage on Hilltop Drive off Texoma Parkway after 8 p.m.

Sherman police say fire crews searched the area after getting information about someone possibly stuck inside.

Assistant Fire Chief Chris Olson says it’s confirmed no one was inside and no one was injured.

Olson says there is extensive damage to the entire building, including a total loss of contents inside multiple units.

He says three units had major damage and several others had smoke damage.

Olson says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

