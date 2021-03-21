Gainesville park gets renovated after three decades

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - B. P. Douglas Park in Gainesville is getting renovated with new and improved equipment along with new play areas for the community.

Project organizer, Latecia Hendricks started this project and got a committee together in August to help transform the old park into a new and improved play area and memorial site for the late B. P. Douglas who was a principal at Booker T. Washington High School.

“What a great way to honor him, tell his story and give all the families that have been here for years those that have just come a way to dedicate that and tell their legacy story as well, so we are also doing fundraiser bricks for that memorial as well,” Hendricks said.

Hendricks got the idea to renovate last summer.

She met with city officials, and once approved, got a committee together to start fundraising.

“Back this past summer with all the unrest nationwide and local I just thought what would be a really cool way to kinda unite our community and bring everybody together,” Hendricks said.

People from all over the community came out to help tear down the park to start the renovation process for the new park.

Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips brought his tractor to help demo day begin.

“It’s a really humbling feeling to know that this community supports the community at large,” Project Volunteer Austin Creswell said.

The project has three phases. One, the new park which will be handicap accessible with brand new equipment. Two, a splash area and workout facility. And three, a memorial area honoring B.P. Douglas. The total cost is around $270,000.

“I mean it’s awesome to see, I mean people all coming together and not only from the church but people hearing about the need and you know coming out of the woodwork to come help it’s really awesome,” Project Volunteer Josh Shapley said.

Shapley said he is excited to come back next month to set it up.

Hendricks hopes the park will be complete by fall this year.

“Do you think we’ll come play on the playground when it’s up and going? Yes, mhmm. Oh totally,” Project Volunteer and kid Addison Clark and his mom said.

There will be a fundraiser event next Saturday at the park, where they’ll be selling barbeque sandwiches and other food items.

