Over 200 students compete in a high school and junior high rodeo in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Around 250 students from all over Oklahoma and neighboring states saddled up to the Hardy Murphy Coliseum in Ardmore.

Top ranked competitors like 17-year-old Shyanne Marcotte from Vinita are competing in a high school and junior high rodeo.

She said there’s up to $30,000 up for grabs between the competitors.

“There is no better feeling. I mean, everyone likes to get their adrenaline rushes somehow and this is probably the best adrenaline rush you can get,” said Marcotte.

Organizer Jeff Todd said it was around this time when the COVID-19 Pandemic got ahold of the reins and stirred the rodeo in a different direction.

“It was hard. Just like kids who missed their state basketball tournaments, it’s no different here. Our kids gave up a lot but they came back stronger than ever,” said Todd.

12-year-old Brazos Hick from Latta competed in the saddle bronc riding. It’s a competition to see which cowboy can hold on the longest while a steer tries to kick him off.

“I got on a saddle bronc steer and rode him for eight seconds, got off and made a good ride,” said Hick. “It’s difficult, you know. When I first started out it was just really hard for me, but then I got to where I can move my feet and stay on pretty good.”

Todd said there’s one more day for people to come and watch for free on Sunday at the Hardy Murphy Coliseum.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.