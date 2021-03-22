Advertisement

Ardmore woman taken to hospital after a dog attack Sunday afternoon

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore woman was attacked by a dog Sunday afternoon leaving her with bite marks up and down her arm.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Drew Street near G Street Southwest.

Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service Director Bob Hargis said a woman sustained bite marks on her left arm.

Bob Mclaird says it happened in his yard, who was outside at the time of the incident and playing with his grandkids.

Mclaird said he saw a woman, crying for help and lying in his front yard when a Pitbull attacked her.

“And this lady came walking down from the west and this black Pitbull that lives over there across the street basically just started attacking her,” Mclaird said.

The dog’s owner said his pet is in quarantine at the Ardmore Animal Care Shelter.

Hargis said the woman is being treated at Mercy Hospital in Ardmore.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

