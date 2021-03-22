Austin College represented on SCAC All-Tournament list
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A pair of Austin College basketball players were named to the conference All-Tournament teams. Senior Michael Holland was recognized with All-Tournament honors for the men’s team.
Reagan Chiaverini earned All-Tournament honors for the women’s basketball team. Both players helped their teams to the conference semi-finals this season.
