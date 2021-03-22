Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) - An Illinois toddler has died after the family dog attacked her when she got too close to the pet’s food bowl.

WICS reports 1-year-old A’myrical Hull died after suffering a dog bite to the head at her home in Springfield on Thursday.

“A’myrical was a very happy baby. Smiles, giggles. She just had a birthday last week,” family friend Cory Painter said. “She just had these big beautiful eyes and a smile that would light up the room.”

Painter said the dog was a female pocket bully, which is a pit bull and Patterdale terrier mix. The dog had never been violent with people or other animals before the attack.

“The dog was like her best friend,” Painter said.

The pet is now at Sangamon County Animal Control as officials say it remains under observation.

Painter has organized an online fundraiser for A’myrikal’s funeral expenses which has already reached its $5,000 goal. She said the family is heartbroken over the loss of the little girl.

“They’re all taking it really hard,” Painter said.

