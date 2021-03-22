Advertisement

One dead in Paris crash

One person was killed in a rollover crash in Paris Monday morning.
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - One person was killed in a rollover accident in Paris Monday morning.

Police said just after 9 a.m. a 2005 Cadillac was westbound on Graham Street when it rolled several times and came to rest near NW 13th St.

The 45-year-old driver was ejected and died at the scene.

Police cited excessive speed as the reason for the crash.

The driver’s name is not being released until police conclude their investigation.

