Advertisement

Increased SNAP benefits to remain in place with stimulus funding

File: A produce aisle at a supermarket in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
File: A produce aisle at a supermarket in Jonesboro, Arkansas.(KAIT)
By Travis Leder
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Those who receive benefits from the federal government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program may receive additional funding for several more months as a result of stimulus funding.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday it has increased SNAP funding by 15% as a result of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law earlier this month.

The $3.5 billion in increased SNAP funding will last through September, and it means recipients will receive an additional $28 per month as a result. This means a family of four could receive more than $100 per month.

The increased benefits were scheduled to expire in June before the stimulus funding was allocated.

The USDA estimates 41 million people benefit from SNAP funding.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop
A storage building caught fire Saturday night causing extensive damage to multiple storage units.
Sherman storage unit fire ruled accidental, damage totaling around $50,000
Storybook Ranch attraction moving to Grayson county. What owners are fundraising to relocate.
Old western town at Storybook Ranch moving to Grayson county
A 224 acre property is now surrounded by concrete plants in Gunter, TX
Gunter family living between concrete plants, water flooding into their property
An Ardmore woman was attacked by a dog Sunday afternoon leaving her with bite marks up and down...
Ardmore woman taken to hospital after a dog attack Sunday afternoon

Latest News

Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
Focusing on celebrating women who redefine success, HER Story is a targeted approach to...
News 12 launches partnership with nonprofit aimed at preventing violence
Now she has a new furry friend, all thanks to the kindness of a stranger.
Bennington girl gets new puppy after her dog died to save her life
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket