Man injured, woman arrested in Marshall Co. shooting

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A man was injured and a woman was arrested in a shooting in Marshall County Sunday evening.

Sheriff Donald Yow said they received a 911 call just before 6:30 p.m. of a man shot at a residence in the 4900 block of Blue Jay Lane in Kingston.

Yow said a woman on scene was arrested for assault and battery with a deadly weapon and the man shot was flown to a hospital in Texas for treatment, but did not provide further details.

Yow said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when their investigation is completed.

