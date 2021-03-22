Oklahoma Bill to lower park fee for state residents passes the state House

ARDMORE, Texas (KXII) - This past summer, Oklahoma began charging a fee for anyone visiting state parks.

Local state representative Tammy Townley co-authored a bill to change that for people who just want to visit their nearest park.

Currently at Lake Murray and most other Oklahoma parks, visitors can drive around for free.

But if they leave the car to hike, boat, or even just picnic, locals have to pay $8 dollars a day or $60 a year.

Anyone from out of state pays $10 a day.

The state parks website states money is used to keep the parks looking nice.

“That’s what the parking fee is designed for and we get that. so we’re hoping this little 20 dollar parking fee will help in that respect,” Townley said.

Townley’s bill proposes another level in the fee structure allowing Oklahomans to choose one park they want to frequent, and pay just $20 to visit year round.

“We believe in the residents of Oklahoma,” Townley said. “And we believe that they should have that one park that they feel is theirs. And yes, they pay taxes here in Oklahoma, so they have ownership. They have pride in their property, it’s theirs.”

Lake Murray Marina manager Stephen Luttrell said people don’t understand that he didn’t create the fee.

“They are mad at us cause they believe because we run the marina, that we charge it,” Luttrell said. “But we don’t.”

His tenants get a free pass, but if anyone visits them, they pay to park.

“I don’t disagree with the charge as far as charging people,” Luttrell said. “But I do think the residents should get a price break.”

Townley said now people in Oklahoma need to reach out to their senators.

“Sign on as a senate author, and let your voice be heard,” Townley said. “Let them know that you want this new fee structure, because that’s the only way it’s going to gain support.”

The bill passed the Oklahoma House on March 8th.

The next step is to pass the state Senate tourism committee within four weeks before moving to the Senate floor for a vote.

If it passes, the $20 fee would begin in November.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.