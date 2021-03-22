Old western town at Storybook Ranch moving to Grayson county

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A Whitewright ranch owner wants to bring an old western town made up of authentic buildings from the 1800s from McKinney to Grayson county. But this piece of history is in jeopardy.

“This is something that can be embraced. The thought of them taking all of these buildings and bulldozing them down, I just couldn’t let it happen,” said Kristi Avalos, founder of nonprofit organization, the Bethel Village Foundation.

Avalos started the nonprofit with a mission to help people looking for a new start to find a job and a new passion. When she bought an 82 acre ranch in Whitewright to bring her vision to life, she came across another restoration project that needed a new home: an old western town at Storybook Ranch.

“The thought of revitalizing this town while we’re revitalizing people’s lives appealed to me. And so I started talking to the owner and I found out that they have no place to move this. They had somebody who offered some money for one building or the other but they really wanted to keep them together,” said Avalos.

The organization started a GoFundMe to raise funds in the community to relocate and restore the old western town, comprised of over a dozen authentic buildings from the 1840s to the 1860s that came from all over the country.

The General Store came from Denison and was a working store until 1952.

“The whole community used to come out here, the whole community loved this ranch and so we want people to be involved in it,” said Avalos.

They have until June 1st to raise enough money to move the old village to Grayson County or they’ll be bulldozed. By then they hope to raise a million dollars.

“It’s restoration of people and it’s restoration of buildings and it’s celebrating our history. And we hope to be able to turn this old western town into a Texas museum,” said Avalos.

Right now they’re working to finalize arrangements to have the buildings transported before they can begin restoration.

“We’re in the process of just trying to figure out how much can we do, and that’s going to depend on how much the community wants it done,” said Avalos.

Learn more about the buildings they’re hoping to relocate here.

