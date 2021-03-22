Advertisement

Storms out, sunshine in for Tuesday

Next rainmaker arrives Wednesday evening
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
A well-defined upper low helped to spark widespread thunderstorms over Texoma Monday night, these leave the forecast as we move into a mostly sunny and breezy Tuesday behind a passing front.

Water vapor imagery shows two waves, one generating the current rain event, it tracks by on Tuesday and the rain is long gone before sunrise. Very strong wind shear may be sufficient to produce a few strong wind gusts, again, the odds of this are very low for any one point. The second wave close on its heels brings a shot of rain late Wednesday into Thursday. Severe potential with the second system will be very low due to limited moisture and marginal temperatures, but some decent rainfall amounts of an inch or so are possible.

Dry and pleasant weather can be expected for the last weekend of March.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy

Wednesday: 30% Showers

Wednesday night: 70% Thunderstorms

Thursday: 60% Storms morning

Friday: Sunny

Saturday: Sunny skies

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

